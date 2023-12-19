UPDATE: Five Youths Identified and Charged After Savagely Beating Helpless Florida Student – Father of Arrested Youth Claims His Son is the Victim

Coral Springs, Florida – The Gateway Pundit reported last week a shocking video emerged showing a helpless teen student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSD) being ferociously slammed into the ground on his head and then beaten during a brawl.

The victim suffered a skull fracture and multiple other injuries resulting from the vicious assault. The beaten teen was transported to the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Now, justice appears to have arrived for the perpetrators involved, though the father of one of the suspects claims there is more to the story.

As Local 10 News reported, Coral Springs Police have now charged five Florida teenagers involved in the horrific beating. One suspect remains at large.

The teens in custody were identified as 16-year-old Sylvester Hicks, 17-year-old Jahmeer Beauziel, 17-year-old Caleb Hensley, 16-year-old Jordan Thompson, and 15-year-old Chinua Leefatt.

All alleged attackers attend MSD except for Leefatt, who attends Coral Glades High School.

The New York Post reported that officials at MSD and Coral Glades identified the alleged attackers, and police obtained arrest affidavits on Thursday.

Hicks, Leefatt, Thompson, and Hensley were in custody on Friday according to Local 10 News. Beauziel turned himself in on Monday.

Each youth was charged with felony battery.

But the father of one of the suspects dubiously claims the police have it all wrong, and there is evidence that proves his son was acting in self-defense.

Barrington Leefatt, the father of Leeffatt, told Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela that the victim instigated the brawl by slugging his son first.

“That boy is not innocent, I’m telling you,” said Leffett. “So, you’re saying he was attacked first?” asked a surprised Vela. “He was attacked first. I have video in that,” replied Leffett. “My son is the victim here.”

Marjorie Stoneman Douglas School Principal Michelle Kefford sent a letter to parents last week saying she hopes to expel the youths involved in the assault.