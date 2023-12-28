UPDATE: Delta Employee Fulfills Threat, Calls Police on Trans Influencer Tommy Dorfman Following ‘Misgendering’ Incident at Airport

Delta Air Lines employee followed through on his threat by calling police on transgender influencer and actress Tommy Dorfman. This comes after a tense confrontation that resulted from Dorfman’s allegations of being ‘misgendered’ by airline staff.

A video going viral Tuesday shows a hard-working Delta employee named “Tristan,” putting a transgender actor in his place just three days before Christmas.

Tommy Dorfman, a biological male who identifies as female and uses she/her pronouns, posted a TikTok video showing himself at LaGuardia Airport on December 22. He was waiting to board a flight to his hometown of Atlanta, presumably to celebrate the holidays with his family.

In the since-deleted video, Dorfman claims to be offended after a female Delta employee referred to him using male pronouns and started whining to a male employee behind the counter. Tristan was initially polite to Dorfman and assured him the “misgendering” was not intentional.

But Dorfman got triggered further and accused the male employee of not using the “correct” pronouns. After hearing Dorfman lecture him for several more seconds, Tristan got fed up and threatened to have security escort the crybaby out of the airport. Dorfman then gave up.

“You’re being condescending. If you want to continue, I’ll have Port Authority escort you out of the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me,” Tristan warned. “Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind.”

WATCH:

Dorfman has confirmed that the Delta employee involved in the incident indeed called the port authority. In a statement responding to a comment on his post, Dorfman said:

“The man actually called port authority. Two police officers actually showed up ~10 min later and spoke to me and my partner about the incident.”

According to Page Six, a Delta spokesperson responded to the situation in a statement, expressing the airline’s awareness of the video and its commitment to understanding more about what occurred by reaching out to Dorfman. The spokesperson also affirmed Delta’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Tommy Dorfman, a radical trans activist, shares content with kids on TikTok about hormone therapy, including the use of estrogen, which is often a part of the transition process for transgender individuals.

