The “Undecided Sheep” in America are Destroying us from Within

by

The “Independent Voter” is a farce. Few if any still exist today. And if you are one of the few undecided voters in America today, you are weak-minded. Your inability to trust yourself and be proud of your choice is destroying our country.

Fear is the driving factor behind not wanting to publicly pick a side. Grant explains why the weak-minded, fearful voter poses just as big a risk to the nation as the proud liberal does. The solution is for us to be bold and show the fearful there is strength in numbers.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

