The “Undecided Sheep” in America are Destroying us from Within

The “Independent Voter” is a farce. Few if any still exist today. And if you are one of the few undecided voters in America today, you are weak-minded. Your inability to trust yourself and be proud of your choice is destroying our country.

Fear is the driving factor behind not wanting to publicly pick a side. Grant explains why the weak-minded, fearful voter poses just as big a risk to the nation as the proud liberal does. The solution is for us to be bold and show the fearful there is strength in numbers.