ULTRA MAGA PARTY Takes Down Joe Biden in Epic Video

Screenshot: Ultra Maga Party/X

Joe Biden was sent in to take down America – And that is exactly what he is doing.

America is no longer taken seriously on the international stage, China is on the march, Iran got paid billions but is still launching attacks on US bases on a regular basis, Russia invaded Ukraine and destroyed its military, inflation hit record levels, gas prices are over a dollar more a gallon than four years ago, the border is wide open, more illegals entered the US than the population of New Jersey – our 11th largest state, and the FBI acts as a Stasi force for the regime.

Things are swell.

Max Evans at ULTRA MAGA PARTY released a brilliant video exposing the disaster of the Biden regime.

Via Ultra Maga Party

