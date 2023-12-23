Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov Says Kiev Will Force Young Men Who Fled the Country to Join the Army and Fight the War – Statement Is Rapidly Walked Back by Officials

Ukraine is a very dysfunctional country, or so it seems to the outside eye, since every time one of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aides writes an article or gives an interview, there’s trouble.

First, it was Commander in Chief Valery Zaluzhny, that wrote an article in The Economist magazine and further exacerbated his tensions with Zelensky.

Now, the new defense Minister Rustem Umerov gave an interview to German media in which he stated that Ukraine wants to conscript able-bodied man who fled the country to Germany – only for the information to be walked back in 24 hours.

This comes as Ukraine wants to incorporate half a million new soldiers into its struggling army.

Back in November, the BBC reported that up to 650,000 Ukrainian men of military age have fled for Europe since the beginning of the war in February 2022.

That’s despite the fact that men aged 18-60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine, barring special circumstances, under martial law.

“Ukraine wants to recruit Ukrainians living abroad and may sanction those who do not show up to recruitment offices, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in an interview with German media outlet Die Welt on Dec 21.

After the story was originally released, Defense Ministry press officer Illarion Pavliuk told the Ukrainian media outlet Babel that Umerov’s comments had been taken out of context. Umerov spoke generally about how to communicate to Ukrainians, including those living abroad, about the importance of joining the army, Pavliuk said.”

The spokesman further clarified that there is currently no active discussion on the recruitment of Ukrainians from abroad, he added – that’s contrary to what Umerov stated.

“Umerov said that Ukrainian men living abroad would first be ‘invited’ to report to recruiting offices, but added that measures would be taken if they did not show up willingly.

‘We are still discussing what will happen if they don’t come voluntarily’, Umerov said.”

Meanwhile, the German government also came forth to guarantee that no Ukrainian living in Germany will be enlisted by force.

“Ukraine’s problems with mobilizing soldiers to fend off the Russian invasion will have no practical consequences for Ukrainians living in Germany, according to German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann.

‘It will not be the case that we force people to do compulsory military service or military service against their will’, Buschmann told dpa.”

