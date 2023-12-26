U.S. Retaliates With “Proportionate Strikes” on Iran-Backed Terror Groups in Iraq After Drone Attack on Base in Erbil Injures Three “U.S. Personnel”, Including One Critically Wounded Servicemember

The U.S. retaliated against Iran-backed terror groups in Iraq Monday night (early Tuesday local time) after a drone attack on the Al-Harir airbase near the civilian airport in the northern Iraq city of Erbil earlier Monday injured three U.S. personnel, including one critically injured servicemember according to a statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. U.S. Central Command also issued a statement saying indications are that several terrorists were killed in the retaliatory airstrikes.

Video of damage from one of the U.S. airstrikes posted by reporter Steven Nabil, “One of the locations targeted by the U.S two hours ago in Hilla, Babel.”

One of the locations targeted by the U.S two hours ago in Hilla, Babel #Iraq pic.twitter.com/j1PUhFCbYi — Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) December 26, 2023

Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on U.S. Strikes in Iraq Today, at President Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq. These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base earlier today, and intended to disrupt and degrade capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups directly responsible. Today’s attack led to three injuries to U.S. personnel, leaving one service member in critical condition. My prayers are with the brave Americans who were injured today. And let me be clear – the President and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests. There is no higher priority. While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities.

U.S. Central Command also issued a statement adding details on the retaliatory strikes:

U.S. CENTCOM conducts strikes against Kataib Hezbollah terrorist group targets in Iraq:

In response to multiple attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, U.S. military forces conducted airstrikes against multiple facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq at 8:45 p.m. (EST) on Dec. 25. Earlier in the day, Iranian sponsored Kataib Hezbollah terrorists and affiliated groups attacked coalition forces at Erbil, Iraq resulting in several injuries. Early assessments indicate that these U.S. airstrikes destroyed the targeted facilities and likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants. There are no indications that any civilian lives were affected. The U.S. military will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of these strikes. “These strikes are intended to hold accountable those elements directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and degrade their ability to continue attacks. We will always protect our forces,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, U.S. Central Command Commander.

U.S. CENTCOM conducts strikes against Kataib Hezbollah terrorist group targets in Iraq In response to multiple attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, U.S. military forces conducted airstrikes against multiple facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups… pic.twitter.com/mmL4WqFXq9 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 26, 2023

Earlier Monday the Iraqi military issued a statement on the attack (translated):

The Iraqi government @IraqiGovt continues its intensive work to enhance security and stability throughout the country, stabilize the pillars of the state, and work to develop the capabilities and capabilities of our heroic security forces. In this persistent pursuit, outlaw groups are trying to attack Iraqi bases, some of which have international coalition force advisors, including what happened at 1550 hours, Monday, by sending a bomb-laden drone near Erbil Civil Airport. This has led to… The accident caused casualties, disrupted the airport’s operation, and affected the timing of civil flights. Such criminal acts aim to harm Iraq’s interests, regional and international relations and connections, and while we condemn this terrorist act, we affirm that the Iraqi security forces, backed by intelligence efforts, will reach the perpetrators and bring them to justice so that they can receive their punishment. •••••

Major General Special Forces

Yahya Messenger Abdullah

Spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

December 25, 2023

تواصل الحكومة العراقية @IraqiGovt عملها المكثف لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في ربوع الوطن، وتثبيت أركان الدولة، والعمل على تطوير إمكانيات وقدرات قواتنا الأمنية البطلة. وفي هذا السعي الحثيث تحاول جماعات خارجة عن القانون الاعتداء على القواعد العراقية، التي يتواجد في قسم منها مستشارو… pic.twitter.com/oRHShcIan8 — يحيى رسول | Yehia Rasool (@IraqiSpoxMOD) December 25, 2023

A Middle East analyst, Shukriya Bradost, said the terror attack was a response to Israel killing an Iranian military leader in Syria on Monday: “I explained on @IranIntl that the suicide drone attack by an Iran-backed militia group on US forces at Erbil airport in the Kurdistan region is a reaction to the killing of a senior #IRGCterrorists commander, Reza Mousavi, in #Syria. Reports indicate that there are injured coalition forces as a result of this attack. The likelihood of a response from the Biden administration is questionable, given that Biden’s reaction to over 90 attacks by Iran-backed militia groups on US bases has been perceived as weak, potentially encouraging #Iran to continue its attacks.”

I explained on @IranIntl that the suicide drone attack by an Iran-backed militia group on US forces at Erbil airport in the Kurdistan region is a reaction to the killing of a senior #IRGCterrorists commander, Reza Mousavi, in #Syria. Reports indicate that there are injured… https://t.co/gKHmdZbFG1 — Shukriya Bradost (@ShukriyaBradost) December 25, 2023

Bradost’s concern about a weak response by Biden was confirmed with the insistence by Austin that the retaliatory airstrikes were “proportionate” and that Joe Biden does not “seek to escalate conflict in the region”, even after over one hundred attacks on U.S. troops and the attacks on Red Sea shipping by Iranian-backed terror groups the past three months.

Hudson Institute senior fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs appeared on the Fox News Channel on Sunday to talk about the Biden administration’s response (or lack thereof) to the attacks by Iranian-backed terror groups: