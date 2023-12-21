TX Lt. Governor Dan Patrick: ‘Maybe We Should Take Joe Biden off the Ballot in Texas for Allowing 8 Million People to Cross the Border’ (VIDEO)

During an appearance on the Laura Ingraham show this week, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick suggested that perhaps Joe Biden should be removed from the ballot in Texas for allowing millions of people to illegally cross the border.

The point Patrick is making here is very important. What Biden has done with regards to the border and illegal immigration is a crime against the country. He should absolutely be impeached for it.

It will also have far more serious consequences for the United States as a country than anything Trump has done in the imagination of leftists.

The Hill reports:

Dan Patrick suggests taking Biden off ballot in Texas Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) on Tuesday suggested taking President Biden off the ballot in Texas due to his handling of immigration, citing the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling to kick former President Trump off the state’s ballot. “Seeing what happened in Colorado tonight … makes me think — except we believe in democracy in Texas — maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he’s been president, disrupting our state far more than anything anyone else has done in recent history,” Patrick said in an interview with Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham… Patrick’s comments come amid a flurry of criticism of Biden’s handling of the U.S.-southern border from both sides of the aisle. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a border law earlier this week, allowing for the prosecution of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. It would allow any Texas law enforcement officer to arrest those who are suspected of entering the country illegally. Those arrested would either agree to a judge’s order to leave the U.S. or be charged with misdemeanors.

Watch the video below:

Texas Lt. Gov @DanPatrick flips script on Democrats after Trump gets barred from ballot in Colorado: "Maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he’s been President.” pic.twitter.com/k9IyAcKEcM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 20, 2023

Republicans need to start punching back twice as hard. It’s the only thing the Democrats understand.