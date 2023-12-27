Two Juveniles Arrested for Murder of Sister in Domestic Dispute Over Unequal Christmas Gift Exchange

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced the arrest of two juveniles following a domestic dispute that resulted in the tragic death of a young mother.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported that 23-year-old Abrielle Baldwin was apparently killed by her 14-year-old brother amid an argument revolving around the “inequality” of the Christmas gifts purchased.

On Christmas Eve, deputies rushed to a distress call at a family home. 23-year-old Abrielle Baldwin had been shot, while holding her 11-month-old son. Her 14-year-old brother, Damarcus Coley, was also found with a gunshot wound.

Both siblings were promptly attended by medical professionals, but Baldwin succumbed to her injuries while Coley remained stable after hospitalization, according to the news release.

Authorities revealed that on Christmas Eve, Abrielle Baldwin, along with her two sons, aged 11 months and six years, had been Christmas shopping with her mother “Joyce” and her siblings— Damarcus Coley (14) and Darcus Coley (15).

The day took a darker turn when they returned to their grandmother’s home, and a verbal dispute erupted among them over the gifts.

While at their grandmother’s residence, 14-year-old Damarcus allegedly threatened to shoot his brother, according to authorities.

In an effort to de-escalate the situation, the boys’ uncle intervened and separated them. His sister, Abrielle, attempted to calm the situation, urging them to set aside their conflict, especially since it was Christmas.

However, tensions flared again when Abrielle, who was carrying her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier, got into an argument with Damarcus. She pleaded Damarcus to stop the quarreling in light of the holiday spirit, but the confrontation took a tragic turn.

Damarcus, in a fit of anger, threatened to shoot both Abrielle and the infant she was holding. In a horrifying moment, he acted on his threat, shooting Abrielle in the chest while she was still holding her young child.

Darcus, the 15-year-old brother, emerged from the house armed with another firearm. Motivated by the attack on Abrielle, he shot Damarcus.

Immediately after, Darcus fled the scene, discarding his firearm in a nearby yard.

Darcus, after contacting his mother, was located and placed in a mental health facility due to self-harm statements. It is expected that he will be moved to the custody of the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center after his release from the facility.

Damarcus was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Child Abuse, and Delinquent in Possession of a Firearm. Darcus faced charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

