TUCKER DROPS BOMBSHELL: Biden Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin THREATENS to Send Americans to Fight Russia if Congress Does Not Give Zelensky and Ukraine More Money – Elon Musk Responds

America may be on the verge of World War III with the world’s largest nuclear power if the most influential conservative media figure is correct.

Tucker on Thursday afternoon dropped a bombshell that Bided Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congressional members in a briefing Wednesday that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not receive more American taxpayer money for Ukraine, he said the Regime would send their relatives to fight Russia.

This is an open threat to start World War III.

Here is Tucker’s full shocking post:

The Biden administration is openly threatening Americans over Ukraine. In a classified briefing in the House yesterday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed members that if they don’t appropriate more money for Zelensky, “we’ll send your uncles, cousins, and sons to fight Russia.”/strong> Pay the oligarchs or we’ll kill your kids.

This stunned Elon Musk, who replied: “He really said this?”

He really said this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

Tucker confirmed these were Austin’s exact words:

He really did. Confirmed. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 7, 2023

Congress is scheduled to hold a vote on an impeachment inquiry next week. It might be a good idea to speed up the timeline and remove Biden from office as soon as possible.