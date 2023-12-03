Tucker Carlson Talks About Leaving FOX News and How Advertisers Can Shape Media Stories (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson recently appeared on the ‘All-In’ podcast and talked about leaving FOX News, saying that he still has not been given an explanation by the network. He is surprisingly kind in his remarks, saying that this is just the nature of the TV business.

He also talks about how advertisers, particularly big pharma, can shape how news stories are presented.

He uses specific examples, such as COVID, the lockdowns and the vaccine.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA, CO-HOST, ALL-IN PODCAST: Did you ever have moments where somebody taps you on the shoulder and says, ‘Advertiser X, Y, Z is getting uncomfortable. Or we’re trying to land this new advertiser and they want you to shake things — did you ever feel that pressure or is that just a thing that is a boogeymen that doesn’t actually exist?

TUCKER CARLSON: It not only exists, it defines news coverage. Especially on pharma because pharma is the biggest advertiser on television. If Pfizer is sponsoring your show, you are not going to question the vax. It’s kind of that simple. So absolutely and of course that’s why they are the biggest advertiser. So they can shape news coverage. That’s the point. But I personally never had a person to me say don’t say this that I recall but I haven’t thought about it too much.

But I certainly was there for 14 years and I didn’t have that experience regularly or at all that I can remember and I think my producers may have been told that and it never got to me because I was always clear…

Watch the video below:

If you want to watch the whole episode, it’s here:

Tucker certainly seems happy in his post-FOX News life.

Thanks for sharing!
