Tucker Carlson Makes Ominous Comments on the Truth Behind UFOs: ‘Really Dark… There’s a Spiritual Component There I Don’t Fully Understand’ (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson appeared on the ‘Redacted’ podcast this week, hosted by his former FOX News colleague Clayton Morris.

Morris asked him which news stories bother him the most. Tucker responded, saying that he is most bothered by the 2020 election, saying that he now believes that there were issues surrounding the election that he once dismissed but now concedes may be true.

Then he started talking about UFOs and things took a dark turn. Tucker suggested that if you talk to people with real knowledge on this topic, that there are aspects of it it that are so dark, that he won’t even discuss it with his wife. He also says that there is a ‘spiritual’ component to the issue that he does not understand and goes on to say that he wishes he did not know about this.

Partial transcript via Twitter:

“There’s a spiritual component there I don’t fully understand.” “Part of it is the public can’t deal with it. It’s too far out. The implications are too profound.” “This is established and I feel comfortable saying it, these are real, whatever they are, they’re not human, and the government has known that for a long time, possibly going back to the 1930’s, at least. There’s tons of evidence in the written record, in paintings, in literature, that people have been seeing and interacting with these things for a long time.” “There is some stuff, if it’s true, and I’m kind of thinking it is true, it’s so radical, we don’t want to tell the people we love most about it.”

Watch the video below:

In a newly released interview on @TheRedactedInc, @TuckerCarlson discusses UFOs. He says that he wants disclosure, but mentions that there are some disturbing aspects to the phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/hSA1UYozbc — UAP News (@HighPeaks77) December 13, 2023

If you want to watch the full segment, including the commentary on the 2020 election, watch the video below:

With reference to the truth behind UFOs, what could Tucker possibly be talking about?