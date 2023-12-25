Tucker Carlson Drops Episode 56: A Christmas Eve Election Surprise (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson on Sunday dropped episode 56 of his show on X: A Christmas Eve Election Surprise.

Embattled “House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the 2024 presidential election.

Kevin Spacey immediately went into his House of Cards character Frank Underwood in a video shared on Christmas Eve.

Tucker Carlson conducted a light-hearted interview with ‘Frank Underwood’ about his potential run for president in a 7-minute video posted to X.

“Well, there may be someone. And in fact, you already know him — you know his face. The question is, will he get in this cycle?” Tucker asked of another potential presidential candidate.

“Well, that’s really a decision for the people, Tucker. It’s not something that I really think about or want to do,” Spacey said in his best Frank Underwood southern drawl.

WATCH: