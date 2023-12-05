Tucker Carlson Destroys John Kerry and Climate Change Zealots with Facts (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson on Monday released episode 44 of his show on X.

“Another half-demented 80-year-old yelling about things he doesn’t understand. These are our leaders. They don’t care about our future because they don’t have one of their own,” Tucker said of Biden’s Climate Envoy John Kerry.

Tucker Carlson destroyed John Kerry and the climate change zealots with facts on Monday night’s episode.

“There might be no one in the country who cares less about the future of the United States than climate czar John Kerry who turns 80 next week,” Tucker said. “Kerry turned up at a conference in the Middle East the other day and announced that at his advanced age, he’s become a “militant” of coal-fired electricity plants,” Tucker said as he played a video of John Kerry at this year’s COP28 climate conference.

The vegan eco-terrorists are waging a war on meat and demanding first-world countries reduce meat consumption to reduce carbon emissions.

The United Nations Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) rolled out its food guidance for first-world countries at this year’s COP28 in Dubai.

If the climate change zealots succeed with their ‘net zero plan,’ the world will go dark and there will be famine.

Journalist and author Michael Shellenberger also joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the global effort to force only certain countries to reduce carbon emissions.

Shellenberger pointed out that China and India have both increased their coal usage while the United States is being forced to increasingly rely on wind turbines and solar panels.

“You can’t maintain civilization without cheap energy,” Shellenberger said. “The attack on cheap energy is truly an attack on modern civilization and it should frighten us and we should be aware to it and alive to it.”

WATCH: