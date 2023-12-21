Trump Urges SCOTUS to Reject Jack Smith Request For Expedited Ruling on Immunity Argument – 18 Republican AGs including MO AG Andrew Bailey File Brief in Support of Trump

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) on Thursday filed a brief at the US Supreme Court to halt Special Counsel Jack Smith’s move to circumvent the appellate court in his January 6 case against President Trump.

Alabama and 18 other states joined in support of President Trump.

BREAKING: We have filed a brief at the United States Supreme Court to halt Jack Smith’s move to circumvent the appeals process in his prosecution of President Trump. The DOJ’s attempt to accelerate the prosecution is blatantly partisan, and SCOTUS must reject it. pic.twitter.com/kJw2krar6U — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) December 21, 2023

President Trump on Wednesday urged the US Supreme Court to reject Jack Smith’s request to expedite the ruling on his immunity argument.

Jack Smith last Monday asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on Trump’s immunity claims.

In September Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

Jack Smith skipped over the appellate court and went straight to the US Supreme Court on Trump’s immunity claims.

“This case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office,” Smith wrote in last Monday’s filing.

In a filing on Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court to reject Jack Smith’s appeal.

“In 234 years of American history, no president ever faced criminal prosecution for his official acts. Until 19 days ago, no court had ever addressed whether immunity from such prosecution exists,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in Wednesday’s filing, according to CBS News. “To this day, no appellate court has addressed it. The question stands among the most complex, intricate, and momentous issues that this Court will be called on to decide.”

In a brief order, the Supreme Court signaled it would grant Jack Smith’s request for an expedited consideration.

“The court’s brief order did not signal what it ultimately would do.” – the AP reported.

According to the AP, the Supreme Court is scheduled to meet next on January 5, 2024.