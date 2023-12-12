Trump-Hater Tech CEO Christian Lanng Accused of Coercing Assistant into ‘Slave Contract’ Characterized by “Years of Rape, Sexual Abuse, Torture and Assault”

Christian Lanng, the former CEO of the San Francisco-based firm Tradeshift, is facing grave accusations from an ex-assistant who alleges years of sexual abuse, according to a report by The Mercury News.

Back in October, Tradeshift, recognized as a tech “unicorn” with a staggering $1.1 billion valuation in 2018, made public the termination of Lanng, citing “gross misconduct” after purported allegations of sexual assault and harassment surfaced.

According to the lawsuit filed in San Francisco County Superior Court, Doe was subjected to a harrowing reality characterized by “years of rape, sexual abuse, torture, and assault” under what she describes as a “slave contract.”

Allegations of sadomasochistic acts perpetrated by Lanng include “inflicting physical pain on her by various means, urinating on her and routinely penetrating her person with foreign objects.”

The Mercury News reported:

Doe claims she told Tradeshift’s human-resources department and company officials about her “suffering at the hands of the CEO under the slave contract,” but instead of protecting her, Tradeshift, which has offices in London, Tokyo, Paris and seven other international locations, fired her in 2020. Tradeshift did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit, filed Thursday in San Francisco County Superior Court. The lawsuit does not make clear how long Doe worked at Tradeshift. Lanng claimed in his statement that Doe never filed a complaint, “formal or otherwise,” to Tradeshift’s HR department or board. Among the many purported provisions of the contract are that Doe, “Always be sexually available for her master when he needs sex and to never refuse him sex even when not wearing the collar,” and, “Whenever she sees her master in private for the first time, she is to kneel and ask if there is anything she can do for him.” Under the purported “at work” section of the alleged contract, Doe was free to “act independently as long as she remembers she is her master’s property and she is there to please him and for no other reason.” Other alleged provisions detail mandatory sex acts. The purported document also allegedly required Doe to dress in “a proper, feminine way, preferably skirts, dresses and stockings,” to keep her weight between 130 and 155 pounds, and noting her weight weekly in a spreadsheet shared with Lanng. Doe was allegedly required to wear her “day collar” when out with Lanng. Allowed under the alleged contract is “any punishment the master decides to inflict, whether earned or not,” including spanking, caning, slapping, humiliation and electric shock, although the purported document noted the “master’s responsibility” to avoid killing Doe or committing permanent bodily harm.

Despite these severe accusations, Lanng has categorically refuted all claims made in the suit. In a recent statement, he emphasized that these allegations are “categorically false” and stated that he believes there is a malicious intent to distort what he characterizes as a consensual private relationship for financial gain.

“The shocking and vile claims in the lawsuit are categorically false, and I reject allegations that I subjected someone to any form of abuse during my tenure as CEO or at any other time of my life,” he said in a statement.

“A highly distorted version of the extremely intimate details of a private consensual sexual relationship is now not only in the public domain but also being used to defame me for personal financial gain,” he added.

Lanng contrarily notes that his relationship with Doe was personal and consensual, disassociated from company policy. He admits only to the impropriety of hiring someone he was romantically involved with. Doe counters this defense, with the lawsuit detailing Lanng’s demands for writings in a “diary” documenting her subservience.

In his X account, Lanng advocated for ‘International Women’s Day’.

Happy International Women’s Day to all the brave, amazing women fighting for peace and a better world, you are an inspiration! #IWD2022 — Christian Lanng (@christianlanng) March 8, 2022

Lanng is also being recognized as a vehement critic of Donald Trump and Elon Musk. His X account is filled with anti-Trump posts.

Below are some of the posts:

So everyone is agreeing that Trump was a giant traitorous asshole, but that to prosecute him for insurrection would create a bad precedent for future assholes who would use abuse the system even more, maybe let’s not vote in the assholes — Christian Lanng (@christianlanng) June 26, 2022

Trump is a racist asshole, the Spanish Flu came from Kansas, but US kept it secret until Spain could be blamed, also China already banned wet markets https://t.co/VOvW7w1SZ6 — Christian Lanng (@christianlanng) March 17, 2020

Trump incites mob? Really that’s your take??? He didn’t incite a mob he staged a fucking coup! https://t.co/Mld8paZwKC — Christian Lanng (@christianlanng) January 7, 2021