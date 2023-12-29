Trump Campaign Issues Fiery Response Condemning the Action of Maine Secretary of State to Remove Trump from Ballot

Maine has become the center of national attention after its Secretary of State, Sheena Bellows, ruled that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from the state’s presidential ballot.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Secretary of State Sheena Bellows made the announcement Thursday, citing Section Three of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies any individual who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States from holding office.

The contention lies in the fact that Trump has not been formally charged with any such violation.

Bellows, a former ACLU attorney and Democrat, wrote in her ruling:

I do not reach this conclusion lightly. Democracy is sacred, and the highest court of this State has repeatedly recognized that “no right is more precious in a free country than that of having a voice in the election of those who make the laws under which, as good citizens, we must live.” I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment. I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection. The oath I swore to uphold the Constitution comes first above all, and my duty under Maine’s election laws, when presented with a Section 336 challenge, is to ensure that candidates who appear on the primary ballot are qualified for the office they seek. The events of January 6, 2021 were unprecedented and tragic. They were an attack not only upon the Capitol and government officials, but also an attack on the rule of law. The evidence here demonstrates that they occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing President. The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government, and Section 336 requires me to act in response.

In response to Bellows’ ruling, Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign spokesman, issued a fiery statement condemning the action as a partisan effort to sway the upcoming election: