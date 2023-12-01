Top Highlights From The Debate NOBODY Asked For | ON WATCH W/ Drew Hernandez

Governor Gavin Newsom and Governor Ron DeSantis decided to debate one on one on Fox News, hosted by Sean Hannity. The governors debated issues ranging from LGBTQ indoctrination, illegal immigration, abortion and also the comparisons between the two state’s economies.

The event came off more like a marriage counseling session rather than a debate in many cringe ways. Many viewers on social media commented asking why this even needed to happen. Did anyone actually need this debate, or ask for it? Let us know in the comments below.

Well Drew Hernandez watched it so you don’t have to and here are the top highlights from the most useless debate nobody asked for. Enjoy!

Thanks for sharing!
