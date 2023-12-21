Tis the Season: BRAWL Breaks Out at Democrat Holiday Party After Pro-Hamas Protesters Crash Event – One Woman Hospitalized After Being Punched Twice in the Face (VIDEO)

A BRAWL broke out at the Democrat Party Christmas Party in Michigan this week after Pro-Hamas protesters crashed the party.

One woman was hospitalized after a protester smacked her in the face twice and bloodied her nose.

Detroit WXYZ posted video of Ms. Bobbie Avington-Johnson getting punched at the holiday party.

Newsweek reported:

A holiday party hosted by local Michigan politicians turned into a pro-Palestinian protest that reportedly led to a violent shoving match resulting in one Democratic activist being hospitalized. The incident occurred December 16 during a private holiday party hosted by the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party at the Common Pub in Detroit. Things quickly became raucous when about 20 to 30 pro-Palestinian protesters, part of the Palestinian Youth Movement and Party for Socialism and Liberation, entered the bar and confronted Representative Shri Thanedar over his support for Israel. The metropolitan Detroit area has become a hotbed since Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel on October 7, leading to protests and tension-filled situations between local Jews and Palestinians. Thomas Becker, a spokesperson for Thanedar, told Newsweek via email that some 200 people were in attendance. No security was present, and the only people there before the situation escalated were party goers and venue staff. He had no further comment.

Commissioner Johathan C Kinloch reported that one woman was hospitalized.