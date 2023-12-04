“This Is a War Criminal Who Did More to Destroy the Country” – Steve Bannon Goes Off on Liz Cheney and Her Daddy the War Criminal (VIDEO)

It’s Monday!

Steve Bannon opened his War Room show on Monday taking a jab at the Cheney family after they took another jab at Trump supporters.

Steve did not hesitate to call on Daddy Dick, the war criminal, for sending America’s brave and brightest into Middle East wars to drain the US Treasury and enrich the military industrial complex.

Liz ought to be very useful for the Democrats these next 12 months.

Steve Bannon: Liz Cheney came out – released her second excerpt from her book. I’ve got it up on Gettr. She says her dad, her dad told her right before January 6, “Darling, protect the republic.”

Steve Bannon: This is a war criminal. This is a war criminal who did more to destroy this country by lying about Iraq, that he knew more than the airhead Bush, that there were no weapons of mass destruction, and looked the American people in the eye and lied.

All those combat deaths, all the PTSD, all the casualties, the $7 trillion as analyzed by Brown University’s group that focuses on that, all of it, on his shoulders. And the doofus that he put in office. Oh, protect the republic. Trump haters from way back.

Darling, protect the republic. Well, look, lady, we’re getting into the J6 stuff. This is one of the things we’re going to get into. Matt Rosendale is going to join us. We’re going to get into the J6 stuff, and we’re going to see how much you and folks in congress protected the republic and why your committee, the “Cover Up Committee,” why you didn’t grill Wray? Why he was never interviewed, all of it. It stinks to high heaven.

And you’re going to get your day. You’re going to get your, as we say in the navy, your turn in the barrel, ma’am.

“Protect the republic, dear.” That’s good – From a guy that’s gone out of his way to destroy it in the 21st century.

Why am I jacked up today? I had warpath coffee.