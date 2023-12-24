“They Don’t Have the Balls to Face a J6er” – J6 Defendant Philip Anderson Who Was Nearly Killed by Police ROASTS “P*ssy” and “Weak Beta Boy” Adam Kinzinger – Challenges Kinzinger and Liz Cheney to Debate

Earlier today former Rep. Adam Kinzinger took a swipe at Trump supporters calling MAGA a “bunch of weak cowardly betas” who look to Trump to tell them what to do.

Talk about projection!



Of course, this did not go over well with Trump supporters.

Philip Anderson, who nearly died on January 6th until Jake Lang rescued him from the killer police, put Adam Kinzinger in his place.

Philip is not one to filter his thoughts and comments.

Philip Anderson: You cried like a bitch over nothing. You’re a pussy, Kinzinger. And now all you do is cry on Twitter. I almost died on January 6th. Was getting crushed to death for 8 minutes straight. A woman was killed by the police while she held my hand. But you don’t see me crying. Because I’m a man and you’re a weak beta boy. To cry over a single riot when there had been several hundred riots all year long that you never said a single word about? You are one self centered bitch.

You cried like a bitch over nothing. You’re a pussy, Kinzinger. And now all you do is cry on Twitter. I almost died on January 6th. Was getting crushed to death for 8 minutes straight. A woman was killed by the police while she held my hand. But you don’t see me crying. Because… https://t.co/bwu9vm3Fjy pic.twitter.com/SXEjuWrWZy — Philip Anderson (@PhilipAnde25595) December 23, 2023

Philip Anderson was not finished.

Philip then challenged beta male Adam and serial liar Liz Cheney to a debate on January 6.

I would make that little bitch Adam Kinzinger cry and squeal just by debating him. I’d easily do the same to Liz Cheney. They don’t have the balls to face a J6er. https://t.co/KkeHrIDdWZ — Philip Anderson (@PhilipAnde25595) December 23, 2023

We have written about J6er Philip Anderson for over two years now at The Gateway Pundit.

Philip Anderson was the victim of shocking police brutality on January 6, 2021, outside the US Capitol. Philip nearly lost his life that day. Philip started speaking out about the horrific abuse by the US Capitol Police months after the attack.

Philip first reached out to The Gateway Pundit back in the summer of 2021.

Philip Anderson says the Capitol Police killed Rosanne Boyland. He knows this because he was next to her when she died. He was holding her hand. And Philip nearly died himself.

Activist Philip Anderson spoke with The Gateway Pundit on the Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol and how the Capitol police murdered Rosanne Boyland and nearly took his life too.

This is an amazing eyewitness report that has been ignored by the fake news media because it does not fit their narrative. A black Trump supporter was gassed with clouds of pepper spray, pushed down, and then nearly trampled to death as police officers continued to push people on a pile outside the US Capitol.

Anderson described how Rosanne Boyland was the first woman killed by Capitol police that day. Ashli Babbitt was the second woman killed by police.

Philip Anderson nearly died that day. He is lucky to be alive today. He was dragged from under a pile of bodies when the police viciously sprayed Trump supporters with an unknown liquid and then continued to push them on top of eachother. Philip Anderson was knocked unconscious and dragged from the pile. Rosanne Boyland was not so fortunate and died that day due to police brutality.



This photo shows Philip Anderson nearly unconscious being dragged away by Trump supporters after being crushed under a pile on Jan. 6. Roseanne Boyland was next to him when she died.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Philip Anderson in July 2021 — six months after the Jan. 6 protests and rally.

Philip Anderson fell and was being smothered as police officers who continued to shoot noxious gas at Trump supporters and pushed fellow protesters on top of him. Philip told The Gateway Pundit how he was holding Rosanne’s hand when she died.

Philip posted this on social media before his account was taken down.

Via Make America Stop Hate on Instagram.

Here is video of Rosanne Boyland being trampled as Capitol Police continued to push protesters on top of her.

You can see protesters dragging Philip Anderson’s body away after he lost consciousness.

Via The New York Times state propaganda outlet:

Philip was never called to testify before Liz Cheney’s fraudulent Jan. 6 Committee. Philip was never sent an apology by the FBI. He was never interviewed to hear his version of what happened that day.

On Tuesday morning the feds arrested Philip Anderson – 2 1/2 years after January 6th where they nearly killed him.

Philip was going to be a witness for several men who watched the police kill Rosanne Boyland and who have been sitting in prison for over two years now!

In August the Biden regime arrested Philip. Now Philip has to go to court – after they nearly killed him.