Texas Intensifies Strategy, Plans to Send More Flights of Illegal Immigrants to Chicago in Response to City’s Efforts to Slow the Arrival of Buses from Texas

The State of Texas has announced plans to charter additional flights to transport illegal immigrants to Chicago.

This move comes as a direct response to recent actions by Chicago Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has begun issuing citations to bus companies and putting ordinances in place aimed at slowing down the influx of buses carrying migrants from Texas.

Earlier this month, Johnson sued the bus companies that are transporting the illegal immigrants.

The far-left mayor cannot simply call out the Biden regime for their open border policy, so he is going after the people who are driving the illegals to his city. It’s a completely backward idea that essentially lets Biden off the hook.

According to officials in El Paso, despite the strict measures imposed by the city to control the arrival of illegal immigrants by road, efforts are underway to ensure the continued transportation of these illegal aliens to the sanctuary city.

Last week marked the inauguration of this new air-based approach as TDEM chartered the first flight carrying migrants directly to Chicago. While the cost of these flights to Texas taxpayers has not been disclosed, the intensity with which Texas is upholding its migrant transportation strategy is clear.

“Sanctuary city Chicago started obstructing and targeting our busing mission. Texas will now expand our operation to include flights to Chicago. Until Biden steps up to secure the border, we will continue to provide overwhelmed Texas border towns with much-needed relief,” Gov. Abbott wrote on X.

Rep. Van Drew told the FOX News audience that Joe Biden has now allowed more illegal aliens into the country through the open border than the total population of the State of New Jersey.

New Jersey is the 11th most populated state of the union.

“I’m going to be, maybe some people think it’s bold but I’m telling the truth. This administration purposely wants to change the social structure and the fabric of the United States of America,” Jeff Van Drew told FOX News.

According to migrationpolicy.org, 2.5 million migrants encountered the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year (FY) 2023. This is a new record high, surpassing the previous year’s record.

In FY 2023, the CBP arrested 35,433 illegal aliens with criminal convictions nationwide, including 598 known gang members.