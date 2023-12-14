‘Texas Institute of Technology & Science?’ — Elon Musk is Planning a New University in Austin, Texas

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who famously relocated to Texas during the global pandemic, is setting his sights on shaking up higher education with a model combining rigorous academics and practical experience, The Time reported.

Musk continues his foray into education with plans to establish a new university in Austin, as per recent tax filings for his latest charitable endeavor, The Foundation.

According to these documents, the institution is poised to begin as a STEM-focused primary and secondary school, backed by an approximate $100 million donation from Musk.

The long-term vision for this educational project is ambitious. Following the establishment of the primary and secondary school, plans are to expand into a full-fledged university. This institution aims to offer “education at the highest levels,” as stated in the application for tax-exempt status submitted to the Internal Revenue Service. This application, filed in October 2022, has already received approval in March.

The proposed university is set to stand out with its unique educational approach. According to The Time, it plans to employ “experienced faculty” and offer a blend of traditional curriculum and practical learning experiences. These include simulations, case studies, fabrication and design projects, and laboratory work. For accreditation, the university will approach the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Elon Musk’s vision for this educational venture was hinted at in 2021, when he expressed his thoughts on Twitter: “Am thinking of starting new university: Texas Institute of Technology & Science.”

Am thinking of starting new university:

He quipped further about tuition payment flexibility, “Tuition is in Dogecoin & u get a discount if u have a dog.”

Beyond the innovative aspects, Musk’s motivation for founding a new university seems to stem from a concern about the current state of education. He has criticized schools for being overly politicized and believes they often impart more dogma than knowledge.

In one of his tweets, Musk lamented, “Instead of knowledge, schools pour poison into the ears of our children.”

He later added, “True, but it is far more widespread than most parents realize, as parents incorrectly assume schools have not been politicized.”

This new venture, blending Musk’s vision for innovation with a critique of the current educational system, could potentially bring a fresh perspective to the realm of academia. With Musk’s track record, this university might just be the next big thing in education.