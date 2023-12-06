Terrorists Win: Gavin Newsom Cancels Public Christmas Tree Lighting to Avoid Pro-Hamas Protesters, Plans “Pre-Recorded Virtual” Lighting Instead

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) canceled Tuesday’s scheduled annual public lighting of a Christmas tree on the grounds of the state Capitol in Sacramento in the face of a permitted 300 person pro-Hamas demonstration planned for the event. Newsom announced he will instead hold a “pre-recorded virtual ceremony” lighting of the Christmas tree on Wednesday. (Update at end of article)



Pro-Hamas demonstrators have disrupted Christmas tree lighting ceremonies around the country in the past two weeks, most famously in Nantucket, Massachusetts, with Joe Biden in attendance and at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

KCRA-TV reporter Ashley Zavala reported from the Capitol on the cancellation of the lighting and a planned holiday market. Zavala said a spokesperson for the governor said the public lighting was canceled for the “safety and security of all participating members and guests, including children and families” because of the protests that have occurred at other recent events.

The tree lighting ceremony and holiday market was supposed to be tonight, and the event was reflected on the CHP's permit calendar. A 300 person Pro-Palestinian rally is still scheduled. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) December 5, 2023

Newsom’s statement:

Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Host the 92nd Annual California State Capitol Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Published: Dec 05, 2023 SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will host the 92nd Annual California State Capitol Tree Lighting in a pre-recorded virtual ceremony on Wednesday, December 6 at 6:00 p.m. The celebration, an annual tradition dating back to the 1930s, highlights California’s diverse heritage and spirit of inclusion – the program will include the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the Wilton Rancheria, and representatives of the Department of Developmental Services’ regional centers. The Governor and First Partner will light the State Capitol tree with special guest Harley Goodpasture, a five-year-old and the first Native American child to assist with the ceremony – marking the 40th year a child from a regional center has lit the tree. As part of this tradition, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from all over California created ornaments that will adorn this year’s majestic 60-foot red fir tree, and this long-standing tradition was expanded this year to include 21 trees from all regional centers. Her parents, Season and James Goodpasture, founded Acorns to Oak Trees, the first regional center vendored service on tribal land. WHAT: 92nd Annual California State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony WHEN: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Office YouTube | Twitter | Facebook **This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.” ###

Last week, the Sacramento Midtown Association announced (to little attention) the ceremony would be made virtual because of the (pro-Hamas) protests around the country, but Newsom waited until Tuesday afternoon to broadcast to the public the in person ceremony was cancelled.

As we continue to see protests across the country impacting the safety of events of all scales, we have decided not to continue with the holiday market as planned on Tuesday, December 5. We will provide updates on our holiday plans and family-friendly festivities at a future date. In the meantime, please continue to support our local vendors at the Midtown Farmers Market on Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. – we look forward to seeing you there and celebrating the vibrancy of Midtown!

Last month, Gavin Newsom cleaned up San Francisco for communist Chinese dictator Xi Jinping. This month, he cancels a traditional public tree lighting ceremony for a virtual lighting out of fear of pro-terrorist mobs.

UPDATE: Video of the pro-Hamas protest at the Capitol in Sacramento posted by KTLA reporter Eytan Wallace. The protesters chanted, “Newsom, Newsom, you can’t hide! We saw you on Israel’s side! Up, up with liberation!”