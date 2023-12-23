Survivor PAC Polling Finds Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is Damaging to Republican Party, Should Resign

In a stunning revelation, a recent poll commissioned by Survivor PAC has laid bare the harsh reality that Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is facing overwhelming unpopularity among Republican voters in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

This damning survey not only exposes a glaring lack of admiration for Ziegler but also unveils a groundswell of support for victims of sexual assault, injecting an unexpected twist into the political saga of the beleaguered politician. These polls only further confirm what prominent conservative Laura Loomer has been posting on Twitter-X.

In addition to being censured today, @FloridaGOP Chairman Christian Ziegler @ChrisMZiegler also had his Authorities as GOP chairman suspended, his reimbursements revoked, and his ability to speak on behalf of the @FloridaGOP revoked. He is still refusing to resign. Hopefully he… https://t.co/6WydKyJcGy pic.twitter.com/qAKq8Vjmep — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 17, 2023

.@FloridaGOP Chairman Christian @ChrisMZiegler is currently speaking to the executive members of the @FloridaGOP at the emergency meeting that was convened to discuss whether he should resign as chairman after he was accused of raping a woman. Ziegler is trying to defend… pic.twitter.com/rEBNxBfSix — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 17, 2023

The jaw-dropping assessment of the GOP landscape in Sarasota and Manatee Counties reveals a stark truth: Ziegler lags behind even his political counterparts, with a mere 14% of voters expressing a favorable view of him. Astonishingly, a staggering 22% harbor negative sentiments toward the current Republican Party of Florida Chair, underscoring the depth of discontent within the party’s voter base.

JUST IN: The vote on the resolution to remove Bridget Zeigler from the Sarasota School board just took place. The resolution passed 4-1 with only Ziegler voting no. At this point, @GovRonDeSantis would have to remove her, since she’s not budging. Very arrogant on her part.… https://t.co/Q025rx72qN pic.twitter.com/cit56niggU — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 12, 2023

While Ziegler was once regarded as a reliable and favored pro-Trump candidate, recent developments indicate a drastic shift. Ziegler’s efforts to maintain power have taken a toll, alienating him from President Trump and eroding support among the party’s grassroots. Compounding matters is an active criminal investigation into alleged rape. Ziegler’s claims of consensual encounters collide with the findings of a Survivor PAC poll. This poll suggests that Republicans overwhelmingly side with the alleged victims, expressing frustration with Ziegler’s perceived disloyalty.

Polling is in… The Ziegler’s need to immediately step down, they are more than just ‘unfavorable’ – they are hurting the GOP and the entire state of Florida. Turns out the electorate does not take kindly to accused rapists. https://t.co/SK51TQ6QUY — Madison Campbell (@martyrdison) December 21, 2023

Survivor PAC, founded by conservative commentator and Leda Health founder Madison Campbell, is committed to exposing corruption, supporting victims of crime and assault, and countering the Soros-funded Deep State interference in our democracy. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Survivor PAC commissioned a survey that not only exposes Ziegler’s favorability deficit but also explores the electrifying sentiments surrounding victim advocacy in the community that once propelled him to the Sarasota County Commission.

In the face of these compelling poll results, the chorus calling for Ziegler’s resignation grows louder. The data not only underscores his waning support but also emphasizes the urgent need for a leadership change to salvage the party’s credibility and regain the trust of disillusioned Republican voters. The time for Ziegler to step down is now, as his continued presence threatens to further fracture the party and undermine its standing in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

Complete polling data is available via https://survivorpac.org/1223-sarasota-manatee-toplines/