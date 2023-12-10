Star Wars Actor Adam Driver Says “Wokeness Killed Han Solo”

Adam Driver has had it with strangers approaching him in public and accusing him of “killing Han Solo.”

On Dec. 9th, Adam Driver started his hosting gig at “Saturday Night Live” while playing the piano and reading a letter to Santa Claus, Variety. reports.

“I would like people to stop coming up to me on the street saying, ‘You killed Han Solo!’,” he said. “I didn’t kill him. Wokeness killed Han Solo.”

The joke refers to his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequels “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” In “The Force Awakens,” Kylo kills Han Solo, which happens to be a widely controversial storyline. Driver began his Christmas wish list by saying,

“Hey, Santa. It’s me, Adam Driver, from the nice list. And also ‘Girls.’ I turned 40 this year, Santa, so I would like five pairs of chinos. I also want one of those giant metal Tesla trucks. I think it would pair perfectly with my teeny tiny micropenis.” “Oh, you know those TikToks, like those couples that do pranks on each other? Can you kill those people?” he continued. “What I want for Christmas is a gingerbread house. Do you think a gingerbread man gets scared when he realizes the house is made of his own skin? That’s a cute one. You can tell your kids that one.”

WATCH:

Hollywood is growing tired of wokeness and the obnoxiousness of it all.

Driver will soon star in Michael Mann’s biographical film Ferrari as a racing driver and businessman Enzo Ferrari alongside Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year and will be released on Christmas Day.