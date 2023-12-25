Stand-Up Comedian Neel Nanda Dies Suddenly at the Age of 32

by

A young and rising stand-up comedian named Neel Nanda has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 32.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

Deadline reports:

Neel Nanda Dies: Comedian Who Appeared On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Comedy Central Was 32

Neel Nanda, a stand-up comedian perhaps best known for his appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, has died, his manager Greg Weiss confirmed to Deadline. The cause of death is not immediately known. He was 32.

“I [am] deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comic, but a better person,” Weiss said in a statement. “He had the world in front of him,” Weiss added, noting he was fully booked with appearances throughout January and February.

The Port Comedy Club in Baltimore was among the first to pay tribute to Nanda on social media.

“It is with a very heavy heart we say goodbye to comedy great, Neel Nanda,” reps for The Port Comedy Club posted Saturday on Instagram. “Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community. Rest in Peace Neel,” adding “Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon.”

Born in Atlanta, GA to Indian immigrant parents, Nanda’s interest in comedy began as a young child, he told VC Reporter in a 2018 interview. He told the publication he would watch Comedy Central in middle school with a notebook in hand, writing down his favorite jokes, which he would retell at school.

Nanda was apparently pro-vaccine.

He also had some fairly typical progressive views about his fellow Americans.

It’s sad to see someone pass away so young. Prayers to his family and friends.

(Image:Source)

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.