Son of Flyers GM and Ex-NHL Star Daniel Briere, Receives 15 Month Probation for Pushing Woman’s Wheelchair down Bar’s Staircase (VIDEO)

Carson Briere, son of Philadelphia Flyers General Manager and former NHL player Daniel Briere, has been sentenced to 15 months of probation following an incident involving the mistreatment of a disabled woman’s wheelchair, Go Erie reported.

In March, the unsettling incident took root in Sullivan’s Irish Pub when Carson Briere and another ex-Mercyhurst athlete, Patrick Carrozzi, were videotaped meddling with a double amputee’s wheelchair, eventually shoving it down a flight of stairs. The video rapidly made rounds on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Carson, previously enrolled at Mercyhurst University and a member of the men’s hockey team, faced severe backlash that translated into an “interim suspension” from the team, and his subsequent exit from the university’s hockey roster.

The wheelchair belonged to Sydney Benes, who tragically lost her legs in a car accident in 2021. The wheelchair was found damaged at the bottom of the stairs while Benes was being assisted to the restroom.

NEW: The son of the Philadelphia Flyers General Manager has received probation after pushing a disabled woman’s wheelchair down the stairs at Sullivan’s Irish Pub back in March. What an awful person. The disabled woman, Sydney Benes, lost her legs back in 2021 after she was in… pic.twitter.com/xfhc9E3LLs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 21, 2023

