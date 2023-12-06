Socialist AOC Claims Women Athletes Will be Subjected to ‘Genital Examinations’ if Biological Men are Prohibited from Playing Women’s Sports (VIDEO)

During Tuesday’s House Oversight Subcommittee on Health hearing, which centered on the Biden regime’s proposed revisions to Title IX, socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed some ‘concerns.’

These amendments aim to redefine sex discrimination to include “gender identity,” thereby extending Title IX’s anti-discrimination protections to all biological men identifying as women rather than solely biological females. This would mean that participation in women’s sports would not be restricted exclusively to biological females.

In her statement, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that if these proposed changes are not adopted, there could be far-reaching consequences for young women.

She said the alarming prospect that underage girls across the country could be subjected to genital examinations as a means of verifying their sex for sports participation.

“We are talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are underage, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say, I don’t think you are a girl,” she claimed.

“And we’re saying this in an environment of a post-Dobbs America, where states are criminalizing access to abortion and want nothing more than data on women to figure out when, who’s getting a menstrual cycle, who doesn’t have one, and we’re supposed to believe this is going to make us better and safer?”

“I think not, and, per usual, I don’t believe we’re sitting here on a panel of men that has actually thought about the biology and privacy consequences of all women, trans or cisgendered,” the socialist Rep. said.

Social media users challenge AOC’s ridiculous claims.

One netizen reflected his own experience, downplaying the comparison: “Every guy of my generation had to have a Dr. cup his balls and cough before being allowed to play HS sports. We survived.” This comment suggests a historical normalcy around physical exams in the context of sports eligibility.

Another individual remarked on standard high school protocol, implying that thorough health examinations are commonplace for all student-athletes, not uniquely invasive or discriminatory, “It’s called a physical. Most high schools request one of all athletes.”

One user weighed in with concern for the unintended consequences of inclusive policies: “But it’s not an invasion of privacy when the school secretly puts a biological boy to share rooms with a girl that is only 11 years old? Just because the boy identifies as a girl? Then it’s perfectly fine to violate the little girl’s rights and privacy for the comfort of that 1%?”

A Twitter user wrote, “@AOC’s fearmongering is off the scale with this ‘genital inspection’ nonsense. Children’s parents can produce the children’s birth certificates. In cases in which there is a real concern, a simple cheek swab is all that would be necessary to determine sex. Boys are not girls, @AOC. Girls are fully-embodied juvenile female humans who exist discrete of all male humans, and who have a right to fair, male-free sport, and the dignity of male-free changing and showering areas, as well as the right of assembly. You don’t get to consent for girls to have males in their spaces. #Consent is not transferrable.”

Another one wrote, “This wouldn’t be a problem if birth certificates were unalterable.”