Sister of Pop Star Aaron Carter Passes Away at Age 41, One Year After Aaron Carter was Found Dead in Bathtub

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of child pop star Aaron Carter and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, has died at 41.

Angel Carter, the sister of Bobbie, announced her sister’s death in a post that read, “To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend.”

The tribute continued, “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

Details regarding Bobbie’s death have not been disclosed to the public at this time.

Bobbie’s death comes just one year after her brother Aaron Carter was found dead inside his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California.

Authorities ruled Aaron Carter’s death as an accidental overdose, but Arron’s mother believes there was foul play involved.