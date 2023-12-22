SHOWDOWN: Jack Smith Makes Desperate Plea in Response to Trump’s Latest Filing at Supreme Court

Jack Smith responded to Trump’s filing at the US Supreme Court asking the justices to reject the Special Counsel’s request for an expedited ruling on immunity claims.

Jack Smith last Monday asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on Trump’s immunity claims.

President Trump on Wednesday urged the US Supreme Court to reject Jack Smith’s request to expedite the ruling on his immunity argument.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

“In 234 years of American history, no president ever faced criminal prosecution for his official acts. Until 19 days ago, no court had ever addressed whether immunity from such prosecution exists,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in Wednesday’s filing, according to CBS News. “To this day, no appellate court has addressed it. The question stands among the most complex, intricate, and momentous issues that this Court will be called on to decide.”

Jack Smith skipped over the appellate court and went straight to the US Supreme Court on Trump’s immunity claims.

On Thursday Jack Smith admitted his January 6 case is currently on hold. He admitted he wants to convict Trump before the 2024 election.

“This case involves—for the first time in our Nation’s history—criminal charges against a former President based on his actions while in office,” Smith wrote in Thursday’s filing, according to Fox News. “And not just any actions: alleged acts to perpetuate himself in power by frustrating the constitutionally prescribed process for certifying the lawful winner of an election. The Nation has a compelling interest in a decision on respondent’s claim of immunity from these charges—and if they are to be tried, a resolution by conviction or acquittal, without undue delay.”

NEW: Jack Smith files response to Trump’s reply to DOJ petition for SCOTUS to expedite consideration of presidential immunity matter. Smith getting closer to admitting Biden regime wants this trial over and done before Election Day pic.twitter.com/ENrHZpKbm5 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) December 21, 2023

Jack Smith admitted his case is on hold

Earlier this month Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan paused Trump’s January 6 case in DC amid a dispute over the former president’s immunity argument.

Trump’s lawyers previously filed a response to Jack Smith’s demand to expedite appeal of Judge Chutkan’s presidential immunity order at the DC Circuit Court of Appeals (this is separate from Trump’s response to Jack Smith’s appeal to SCOTUS).

Judge Chutkan’s decision to pause Trump’s case effectively destroyed Jack Smith’s March 4 trial date.

On Thursday Jack Smith admitted his January 6 case is on hold because of Chutkan’s decision to pause proceedings.

“In short, the case is now on hold,” Jack Smith wrote in a desperate plea to the US Supreme Court.

Some disputed my earlier reporting that due to immunity appeal, all pretrial proceedings were on hold. Jack Smith just admitted as much pic.twitter.com/tLDDtKgMyA — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) December 21, 2023

In a brief order, the Supreme Court signaled it would grant Jack Smith’s request for an expedited consideration.

“The court’s brief order did not signal what it ultimately would do.” – the AP reported.

According to the AP, the Supreme Court is scheduled to meet next on January 5, 2024.