SHOCK VIDEO: Security Footage Reveals Moment Three Armed Thugs Ambush Parked Car and Gun Down Young Mother in New York City

Security footage captured the shocking moment a young Brooklyn mother was murdered in cold blood for no apparent reason on Tuesday night in the Big Apple.

As The New York Post reported, 28-year-old Clarisa Burgos was in a black Honda sedan that was pulled over near 127th Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill when she and the 39-year-old man driving the vehicle were fired upon by three violent thugs.

Burgos was shot once in the head under the hail of gunfire. The driver survived the shooting despite six shots in the torso and drove to the 103rd police precinct house in nearby Jamaica.

The Gothamist reported Burgos was pronounced dead at the precinct, and the man was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Making the incident even more tragic is Burgos leaves behind a four-year-old son, as the Gothamist notes. The Daily Mail reported she had taken her little boy out for a fun evening of ice skating just hours earlier. The boy was not in the vehicle.

The security footage obtained starts with two men in dark clothing walking across the street and toward the vehicle as a third man walks right by the car on the sidewalk.

The video then shows one of the thugs multiple shots into the driver’s window while another gunman opens fire behind him.

WATCH:

NEW: Three armed thugs ambush and kill 28 year old woman Clarisa Burgos in New York City. You can thank NYC’s soft on crime policies for this. Burgos and a 39 year old driver were both shot. The driver was shot multiple times in the torso and survived. Burgos was shot in the… pic.twitter.com/GWMP9SmDi3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 28, 2023

Just as the injured driver attempts to speed away, the third gunman opens fire from the sidewalk and shoots through the vehicle’s windshield.

The three cowardly individuals then flee the scene while the male victim’s car stops in the middle of the street for a few seconds before pulling away.

Burgo’s aunt, Clover Gallart, reacted in understandable shock and anger upon hearing the news of her niece’s death.

“We want to know what the hell happened,” Gallart told Gothamist at the family’s apartment in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. “Why? Why is there another child without his mother?”

The New York Post reports no arrests have been made as of Wednesday evening, and a motive for the killing has yet to be uncovered.

Police said the relationship between Burgos and the man driving the car is unknown at this point as well.