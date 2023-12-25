Serial Liar Al Gore Ramps Up Hysteria: “If We Don’t Take Action There Could be as Many as 1 Billion Climate Refugees” (Video)

Fifteen years ago, on December 13, 2008, junk scientist Al Gore predicted the North Polar Ice Cap would be completely ice-free in five years.
And, with this lie, the global warming hysteria began.

Gore made the prediction to a German audience on December 13, 2008. Al warned them that “the entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in 5 years.” The Gateway Pundit reported on this at the time.

Of course, this was a lie. Like all of the rest of his lies.

It has been 15 years since Al Gore made this prediction and there is still plenty of snow and plenty of ice on the North polar cap every year.

On Sunday Grinch Al Gore was scaring the hell out of children on Christmas Eve with his latest prediction – “If we don’t take action, there could be as many as one billion climate refugees crossing international borders in the next several decades.”

What nonsense.

And, Al Gore also warned of the threat of “authoritarian populism” which is a misnomer. Populism is when “people” hold the power – unlike globalism authoritarianism where elites subjugate the global community to the will of a few dangerous and deranged globalist leaders.

Al Gore is still spreading hysteria and lies.
He must by desperate.

An Inconvenient Truth: Global Temperatures Are Lower Today Than When Al Gore First Pushed His Global Warming Junk Science

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

