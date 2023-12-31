Senior Harvard Law Prof Identifies Those Groups SUPPORTING Hamas Terrorists

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘Radicals, revolutionaries, anti-Semites and useful idiots’

Hamas launched a war with Israel on October 7 when its terrorists invaded from Gaza and butchered an estimated 1,200 to 1,400 civilians.

Israel is responding with a military campaign that is described as intending to wipe out that threat of further terrorism.

But there are groups that have thrown their lot in with the terrorists, and Alan Dershowitz has written a column identifying them.

Dershowitz is the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Emeritus at Harvard Law School, and the Jack Roth Charitable Foundation Fellow at Gatestone Institute.

At that organization’s website, he explained those “who have supported the Hamas barbarism against Israel are:”

First, “radical Islamic groups that, like the Islamic Republic of Iran after the 1979 revolution, regard Israel as the ‘Little Satan’ and America as the ‘Big Satan.'”

Also, “American revolutionary groups who used to be affiliated with Communism but now call themselves radical socialists or workers parties. Their goal is to overthrow our government and they attach themselves to every disruptive movement in the hope of garnering support and creating distrust for American democracy.”

Then there’s those “old-fashioned anti-Semites who hate anything associated with Jews and concoct conspiracy theories that blame ‘the Jews’ for all evils.”

Finally, there are the “useful idiots who have little or no knowledge of the issues but march in lockstep with all ‘woke,’ ‘hard left,’ and ‘anti-colonial’ causes.”

He counseled, “Recall that these protests began before Israel counterattacked against Hamas. They were in full bloom on October 8, even while the bodies of 1,200 murdered Israelis, including babies burned alive, were still being gathered and counted, and the roughly 240 hostages taken by Hamas to Gaza identified. These demonstrations were not against Israeli military actions in Gaza; they had not begun yet.”

He charged that the original response to the “Hamas barbarism” set a standard for the agenda, including those demands for a ceasefire.

He warned those are “orchestrated by some of the same radical groups that organized the pro-Hamas demonstrations before Israel went into Gaza. Demonstrations and protests by groups such as the Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace or the National Lawyers Guild seem anything but spontaneous and grassroots responses to ‘Israel’s military actions in Gaza.'”

He said the basic fact is that during Israel’s “legitimate military efforts to destroy Hamas terrorists and weapons” hidden among civilians, some of those civilians have died and that allows the recruitment of more anti-Israel “useful idiots.”

He explained that those Israel opponents actually are relatively small, but those “useful idiots” make the protests larger and more organized.

He said the protests actually are “exclusively anti-Israel, anti-American, pro-Hamas, and pro-terrorism.”

And the problem could grow, he warned.

“What if the useful idiots who now march for Hamas in favor of Israel’s destruction become a fifth column in America and willingly join Hamas terrorists in targeting Jewish and other institutions in our nation?”

