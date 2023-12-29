Senator John Kennedy: “In Louisiana Joe Biden is about as Popular as Herpes” (Video)

Senator John Kennedy dropped some truth bombs tonight on FOX News.

Kennedy told Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday that Joe Biden is about as popular as herpes in Louisiana.

Senator John Kennedy: Kayleigh, last Saturday, President Biden blamed the media for his unpopularity. The truth is that most members of the media have tried to help him. In my state, for example, our two largest newspapers are run by members of the loony wing of the Democratic Party, and they publish accordingly. But in Louisiana, President Biden is about as popular as herpes. Why is that? Two reasons. Number one, the people of Louisiana are not stupid. Number two, they think the Biden administration is. They think that its stupidity runs from the river to the sea. Exhibit A is the open border. President Biden has dissolved the southern border. Our problems at the southern border are man made, and that man’s name is Joe Biden, and the people of Louisiana and the American people know it. Yet he blames the media for his unpopularity. It’s hard to believe that the president could be that obtuse. I guess if you ask him where Jordan is, he would say retired. But that’s where we are in America today.