Senator Dick Durbin Proposes Allowing Illegal Immigrants to Join U.S. Military as a Pathway to Citizenship (VIDEO)

In a controversial turn of policy advocacy, Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) is now advocating for a bold and contentious plan as proposed by another Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL): allowing illegal immigrants to serve in the U.S. military as a pathway to citizenship.

In his recent address, highlighted the demand for legal immigration, suggesting that illegal immigrants who can pass physical and background tests should be allowed to serve in the military. In return for their honorable service, they would be granted U.S. citizenship.

Durbin’s rationale hinges on the military’s current recruitment struggles. He argues that there are illegal immigrants eager to serve and risk their lives for the country, which could help the military meet its recruitment quotas.

“The presiding officer, my colleague from the state of Illinois, has legislation which addresses one aspect of that,” said Durbin.

“Her bill, and I hope I describe it accurately, says that if you are an undocumented person in this country and you can pass the physical and the required test, background test, the like, you can serve in our military. And if you do it honorably, we will make you citizens of the United States.”

“Do we need that? Do you know what the recruiting numbers are at the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force? They can’t reach their quotas each month. They can’t find enough people to join our military forces. And there are those who are undocumented who want the chance to serve and risk their lives for this country. Should we give them the chance? I think we should.”

However, this proposal has met with strong opposition. Critics argue that it undermines the rule of law and could pose security risks. Allowing illegal immigrants to serve in the military and gain citizenship, they say, could incentivize illegal immigration and potentially compromise military integrity.

The same bill was passed earlier this year in Illinois, where Democrat Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill allowing illegal immigrants to become police officers.

The bill, HB3751, was signed on Friday and became effective immediately.

It states that foreign nationals who “are legally authorized under federal law to work in the United States” or any foreign national who “is an individual against whom immigration action has been deferred by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) process” can apply to become an officer.

The legislation was strongly opposed by the Fraternal Order of Police. The union noted that an officer’s job is to enforce the law — so someone without legal status should not qualify.

“The main function of police officers is to enforce the law, to ensure that people in their jurisdictions abide by all applicable laws,” the FOP wrote.

“What message does this legislation send when it allows people who do not have legal status to become enforcers of our laws?” the union asked. “This is a potential crisis of confidence in law enforcement at a time when our officers need all of the public confidence they can get. Make no mistake, we will welcome these potential police recruits with open arms once their citizenshop status is solidified, and look forward to the unique perspective they can bring to our profession.”