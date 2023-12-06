Sen. DICK Durbin Suffers Memory Loss After Claiming Epstein Flight Logs Inquiry Has “Never Been Raised by Anyone” Despite Requests from Senator Blackburn (VIDEO)

Far-left Senate Judiciary Committee Chair, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), found himself at the center of controversy after a recent media encounter where he lied about Epstein flight logs.

Fox reporter Hillary Vaughn questioned the leftist senator on his apparent lack of action concerning the subpoena of Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.

During an impromptu interview, FOX Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn asked, “Why won’t you subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs?”

Sen. Durbin responded with uncertainty about the existence of such logs and the issue never being presented to him for consideration.

Despite his claims, it is noted that his Senate colleague, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), had indeed been vocal about submitting a subpoena request for the logs in question that he blocked.

However, despite the gravity of the issue raised by Blackburn, Sen. Durbin rebuffed the notion during his exchange with Vaughn, stating, “Never been raised by anyone.”

Hillary Vaughn: Why won’t you subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs? Dick Durbin:I don’t know anything about his flight logs. Hillary Vaughn: Why won’t you subpoena them? Why don’t you want to know? Dick Durbin: The issue, I know who Epstein was, but I certainly don’t know anything about the issue. Hillary Vaughn: Well, he was charged with sex trafficking. So why don’t you want to know who was utilizing his private plane? Dick Durbin: Never been raised by anyone. Hillary Vaughn: Senator Blackburn has wanted to subpoena them, and there hasn’t been a vote in. Dick Durbin:Not a word. Hillary Vaughn: But aren’t you curious? Like, what high profile or powerful people might be closeted predators and pedophiles? Doesn’t that concern you? So why won’t you subpoena them if you can? Dick Durbin: It’s the first time anyone has raised it. Thank you.

WATCH:

Fox News’ @hillary__vaughn asks Dick Durbin why he won’t subpoena the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs “I know who Epstein was but I don’t know anything about the issue.” He then says “it’s never been raised by anyone” despite @MarshaBlackburn‘s requests in the Senate to subpoena… pic.twitter.com/6OP98OBIgY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 6, 2023

Blackburn, representing Tennessee, has indeed expressed her determination to scrutinize Epstein’s flight records. She recently announced a demand for a subpoena to access flight logs of Epstein’s private aircraft, deeming it crucial to identify individuals who may have been involved in Epstein’s reported trafficking activities.

Despite this, at a Senate Judiciary Committee session, Durbin blocked Blackburn’s request to release Epstein’s flight logs, as well as a separate subpoena regarding Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s staff, igniting backlash from Blackburn.

She condemned the block as a reflection of a two-tier justice system, highlighting Democrats’ purported double standards in their critique of the Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas, while seeming to sidestep allegations involving Justice Sotomayor and Epstein’s human trafficking claims.

“This is a sad day in the history of the prestigious Judiciary Committee and further underscores the Left’s two tiers of justice crusade,” Senator Blackburn said in a statement.

“Senate Democrats have long been trying to undermine the Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas, but want to ignore Justice Sotomayor allegedly using her taxpayer-funded staff to coordinate speaking engagements in exchange for selling and promoting thousands of her books. They also don’t want to have a conversation about the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to find out the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring,” she added.