Secret Service Opens Investigation Against ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider for Calling Joe Biden “Guilty of Treason” and “Should be Publicly Hung”

The Secret Service has opened a probe into comments made by John Schneider, a former star of the television show ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ after he suggested on platform X that Joe Biden is “guilty of treason” and “should be publicly hung.” Schneider also targeted Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in his statement.

On Wednesday, White House resident Joe Biden wrote on X attacking former President Trump.

“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything,” Biden wrote.

However, it was John Schneider’s comment that particularly drew the attention of the Secret Service.

“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider,” the actor wrote in response to Biden’s tweet.

Schneider, known for his portrayal of Bo Duke in the popular TV show, insisted that he neither threatened nor intended to threaten the president.

Although Schneider has since denied that his words constituted a threat or call to violence against the President, the Secret Service is taking the situation seriously due to their responsibility for protecting the safety of the President and other officials, according to Deadline.

The news outlet reported:

Seriously, folks?” said Schneider to Deadline today in the second of two statements on his Biden remarks. “This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense.” “It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations [sic.] leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad,” Schneider went on to say. “Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement.” Officially, the White House and the Secret Service, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security, are saying nothing on any investigation of Schneider. However, sources close to events confirm a probe is in the preliminary stage. “We look at all threats against our protectees and, due to intent, this falls under the definition of a threat,” a law enforcement insider informed Deadline Thursday. A federal Class D felony, a “credible” threat against the president is subject to up to five years behind bars and a $250,000 fine. Restrictions on going online can be applied too by a judge in sentencing, as can three years of supervised release. The law “prohibits knowing and willful threats to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm against” the President, the VP, their predecessors, potential successors and their respective “immediate family.”

The left is crying about John Schneider but not a word about how many threats have been made against Trump.

According to Social Media Strategist and Podcast Host Joey Mannarino, “What John Schneider said about Biden is NOTHING, compared to 8 years of the left threatening Trump and his voters. Madonna said in 2017 that she often thought of “blowing up the white house.” And Kathy Griffin paraded around with the mock decapitated head of President Trump. Did they get Secret Service investigations? What about the 1000s of crazed liberals who violently marched on the Trump White House? Anything happen to them? Joe Biden has enabled the wholesale invasion of our southern border. There is absolutely no way this is not treasonous. John Schneider isn’t wrong but this is par for the course with Biden’s agencies.”