Second Drill Sergeant Found Dead at Fort Jackson in Just Over a Week: Army

A second drill sergeant was found dead at Fort Jackson in South Carolina within an 8-day span.

Staff Sergeant Zachary L. Melton, 30, was found dead in his vehicle on Saturday after he did not show up for his duties.

A second drill sergeant has been found dead at Fort Jackson in South Carolina in just over a week, the U.S. Army said Monday. Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, was found unresponsive Saturday inside his vehicle on the base, the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Jackson said in a news release. Melton, a drill sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was located by unit personnel after he failed to report for work.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Melton,” said Fort Jackson’s commander, Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly. “Our thoughts are with his family and the soldiers of the Always Forward battalion during this very emotional time.” according to Fox News.

The cause of death has not been released, although it is being investigated by the U.S Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Staff Sergeant Allen Burtram, 34 was also found dead at Fort Jackson eight days prior. His death was also being investigated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Army Investigators are looking into the death of a drill sergeant found dead at Fort Jackson on Friday. Meanwhile, those who knew the officer continue to say how he affect their lives. The U.S. Army announced Saturday evening that 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Allen M. Burtram with the Second Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, was found dead the day before.

