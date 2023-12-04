Seattle Public School Teacher Encourages Students to Write Hate Letters to Moms for Liberty

A public school teacher in Seattle encouraged students to write hate letters to the parent advocacy group Moms for Liberty.

Moms for Liberty has led the charge against hyper-sexualized content in schools and, for daring to protect our children, has been labeled an “antigovernment extremist entity” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Jane Addams Middle School social studies teacher Ann Christianson, who is also coordinator of the Gay-Straight Alliance, wrote, “Dear Moms for Liberty, Please read the enclosed cards from concerned middle school students in Seattle.”

The note was accompanied by letters apparently written by students with phrases such as “LGBTQ rights are human rights,” and “Gay is slay, stop being a rat.”

The package’s return address included the John Sanford Center for Educational Excellence, the headquarters of Seattle Public Schools.

The letters also accuse the organization of “bullying and excluding LGBTQ youth and families.”

Seattle Public Schools are spending class time indoctrinating and weaponizing your children. The building of the Red Guard in America. pic.twitter.com/qB77Aw7Ypb — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) November 26, 2023

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice told The Daily Signal, “Public school administrators should put our public taxpayer dollars towards fixing the abysmal reading scores in the U.S., rather than writing hate letters. Taxpayers spend over $18,000 per student every year on public education in the Seattle Public Schools. There is no world in which activism in schools is more important than the basic skills of reading and writing.”

“The materials in question were sent last spring as an independent activity and not part of the school curriculum,” Seattle Public Schools told The Daily Signal. The district did not clarify whether the teacher had faced any punishment for sending the hate mail, although it did go on to express support for “LGBTQIA+ students.” “Seattle Public Schools is dedicated to fostering welcoming, inclusive, and identity-safe environments for all our students,” the district added. “We firmly uphold the rights of our students, staff, and families to express their authentic selves. We take great pride in our unwavering support for LGBTQIA+ students, staff, and families, which is reflected in our policies and everyday practices.”

Scarlett Johnson, chair of the Ozaukee Moms for Liberty in Wisconsin, added on X, “Class time spent radicalizing your kids. Imagine if a teacher had organized a letter writing campaign to President Biden, encouraging him to stop making changes that would allow boys to go into girls bathrooms, locker rooms and compete on all female teams?”

Class time spent radicalizing your kids.

Imagine if a teacher had organized a letter writing campaign to President Biden, encouraging him to stop making changes that would allow boys to go into girls bathrooms, locker rooms and compete on all female teams? — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 26, 2023

I emailed the school, district & teacher to ask about why they were spending time on this given how abysmal the scores are The teacher’s email sent an auto-reply: “I am currently on a leave of absence and not checking email.” Was it because of this project?@Moms4Liberty https://t.co/uJBpUiXKyi — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) November 26, 2023

Recent test results for Seattle Public Schools suggest that perhaps teachers should spend more time on academics and less time on activism.

“Meanwhile, here are the most recent test results that @SeaPubSchools reported to the state. These are Seattle’s numbers, so you know this is the best they could make the numbers look. You have to invert the numbers to fully understand how bad it is: *36.3% of students FAILED to meet the grade level standard in English, *46.5% FAILED to meet the grade level standard in Math, *51.7% FAILED to meet the grade level standard in Science.”