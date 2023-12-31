Scott Presler Continues to Do Laps Around Republican Party – Wins Approval to Register Voters at Gun Shows in MD, VA, PA, and WV in 2024

Earlier this month, the Republican Party, under the absent leadership of Ronna McDaniel, announced they had “flipped” Beaver County, Pennsylvania, from blue to red.

The GOP announced, “Big news! Beaver County, PA has officially flipped from blue to red. There are now more registered Republicans than Democrats! Together with @PAGOP our data-driven ground game has been in Pennsylvania registering voters since 2016 and has never left! On to November!

In response to this tweet by the GOP, DC Draino accused Ronna McRomney and the Republican Party of stealing credit for Scott Presler’s voter registration efforts in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

Ronna McRomney is now stealing credit for @ScottPresler’s voter registration efforts in Beaver County, PA This woman is shameless https://t.co/2PzjdK059B — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 19, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reached out to conservative activist Scott Presler following this news. We asked Scott about his work in Beaver County and neighboring Butler County, Pennsylvania.

Scott Presler has been working in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, since last year. Scott told us at the beginning of 2023, the Republican Party was down 1,777 voters to the Beaver County Democrats.

Today, after several months of voter drives, door knocking, and county events, Scott Presler and Beaver County GOP Chair Roman Kozak, and several volunteers were able to flip the county from blue to red.

Scott told TGP that the Republican Party is trying to take credit for the months of work and planning by Scott, Roman, and their volunteers. Scott Presler had this to say about the National Republican Party, “They want to take credit so they can use it to fundraise. The local leaders did this.”

Of course, this bothers Scott because he has all of the people and volunteers and accomplishes so much without any resources. The Republican Party is not funding Scott Presler, and it is clear that they should be.

On Saturday, Scott Presler announced that he was given permission to register voters at several gun shows in 2024.

This is very big news for Republicans!

I HAVE GREAT NEWS‼️ Met w/ the Showmasters Gun Shows owner & she’s going to allow us to do voter registration at EVERY show‼️ Showmasters operates in MD, VA, PA, & WV. (There will be 6 gun shows in Pennsylvania next year & I’ll try to be at every single one.) My heart sings. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 30, 2023

Isn’t it about time for the GOP or a wealthy Republican to think about funding Scott and his work?