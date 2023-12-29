SCARY: Browns Wide Receiver Suffers Brain Injury Causing Involuntary Body Movements (VIDEO)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore had a scary moment on the field during the Brown’s Thursday night victory against the New York Jets.

Toward the end of the second quarter, Moore caught a pass and proceeded to get tackled into the ground face first.

As he lay on the ground, Moore started to have involuntary body movements, which caused the medical team to attend to Moore quickly.

Moore was forced to exit the game and was sent to the hospital, where he underwent concussion evaluations and is now recovering.

WATCH:

Unfortunately those are involuntary

movements from a Brain Injury for Elijah Moore pic.twitter.com/g5m6R8O0Jo — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) December 29, 2023

Per ESPN:

Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore spent Thursday night in a hospital after suffering a head injury during Cleveland’s 37-20 win over the New York Jets. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Moore is home now and is in the concussion protocol. Moore suffered the injury in the second quarter after his forehead crashed into the turf. He started shaking on the ground before trainers rushed to the field. Moore eventually got up and was helped to the injury tent then to the locker room. “He’s doing better,” Stefanski said. “Those are always scary.”

The involuntary body movements quickly garnered medical experts’ attention on X.

Here are some of their responses:

Tough brain injury symptoms displayed by Elijah Moore last night. The #concussion caused circuits of his brain to fire involuntarily. Very unsettling, even for a neuroscientist. Let’s hope for a good recovery. pic.twitter.com/8me6pjr1BP — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 29, 2023