Ronna McDaniel Schedules Two More Debates with CNN Before Primaries – Because She Hates Trump and the GOP

Politics in today’s Banana Republic America.

Democrats don’t have to debate any longer because they’ve gamed the system with bloated voter rolls with millions of fake names, phony mail-in ballots, all-night ballot drop boxes, questionable machines, a compliant justice system that allows cheating — and Ronna McDaniel.

On Thursday CNN announced that Ronna McDaniel agreed to two more GOP debates before the presidential primary season kicks off in early 2024.

This gives fake news CNN a chance to lob attacks at front runner Donald Trump in two more debates!

Why would Ronna do that? Does she hate Trump that much? Or is there some other sinister reason?

Would the Democrat party let Fox News run 2 of its debates right near primary voting? Absolutely not Ronna McRomney hates MAGA and wants to sabotage our movement as much as humanly possible in 2024 She isn’t only a loser, she’s a backstabber too RESIGN! https://t.co/nH0Pheo7D0 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 7, 2023

It’s not like anyone is watching. The ratings for these Trump-less primary debates are in the sewer.