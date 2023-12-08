Ronna McDaniel Schedules Two More Debates with CNN Before Primaries – Because She Hates Trump and the GOP

by
Former President Donald Trump, left, addresses CNN's Kaitlan Collins, right, during the Wednesday town hall.
Former President Donald Trump, left, addresses CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, right, during the CNN town hall. (MSNBC / YouTube screen shot)

Politics in today’s Banana Republic America.

Democrats don’t have to debate any longer because they’ve gamed the system with bloated voter rolls with millions of fake names, phony mail-in ballots, all-night ballot drop boxes, questionable machines, a compliant justice system that allows cheating — and Ronna McDaniel.

On Thursday CNN announced that Ronna McDaniel agreed to two more GOP debates before the presidential primary season kicks off in early 2024.

This gives fake news CNN a chance to lob attacks at front runner Donald Trump in two more debates!

Why would Ronna do that? Does she hate Trump that much? Or is there some other sinister reason?

It’s not like anyone is watching. The ratings for these Trump-less primary debates are in the sewer.

