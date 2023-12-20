Ron DeSantis Says Removal of Trump from Ballot is Part of a Scheme to Secure His Nomination — Urges Voters to Vote DeSantis

On Wednesday morning at the Westside Conservative Club Breakfast, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, accompanied by Congressman Chip Roy, vehemently opposed the recent disqualification of former President Donald Trump from the Colorado state ballot by the Colorado Supreme Court.

DeSantis labeled the move as a “stunt” orchestrated by Democrats and the media, aiming to manipulate the GOP primary in favor of Trump.

DeSantis shared his view that the U.S. Supreme Court might reverse this decision. However, he highlighted a broader strategy by the left, the media, and Democrats.

According to DeSantis, these groups are employing tactics to consolidate support for Trump during the primary, only to leverage legal controversies against him in the general election. He condemned these actions as an abuse of power and unfair.

“I think the U.S. Supreme Court is going to reverse that. But here’s the larger thing of what the left and the media and the Democrats are doing. They’re doing all this stuff to basically solidify support in the primary for him, and get him into the general. And the whole general election is going to be all this legal stuff,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis expressed concerns that such maneuvers could potentially work, providing an easy path for President Biden or any Democratic candidate in the upcoming election.

“And, look, it’s unfair. They’re abusing power 100%. But the question is, is that going to work? And I think they have a playbook that, unfortunately, will work, and it’ll give Biden or the Democrat or whoever the ability to skate through this thing. That’s their plan. That’s what they want.”

DeSantis then positioned himself as a candidate immune to such deep-state tactics that are targeting Trump. By doing so, he presented himself as a formidable alternative, promising to shift the focus of the election.

What they don’t want is to have somebody like me who will make the election not about all those other issues but will make the election about the failures of Biden, the failures of the left, and how we’re going to be able to turn the country,” he said.

