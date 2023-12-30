‘Rocket Man’ Kim Jong Un Sets His Defense Industry on a War Footing – North Korean Dictator Steps up Nuclear Capabilities for a Confrontation With the US

O how we miss the time when peacemaker US President Donald Trump walked alone into North Korea, initiating a normalization of bilateral relations, well in the road to constructive interactions between the nations.

Nowadays, warmongers from Joe Biden’s administration from hell only recognize two kinds of countries: vassals and enemies – and ‘rocket man’ Kim Jong Un doesn’t seem inclined to bend the knee.

So we witness a rapid deterioration in the geopolitical situation, leading to real fears of a military confrontation in the Korean peninsula and the world.

North Korea set its munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector ‘on a war footing’.

This follows a long period of raised tensions with the U.S., South Korea and Japan, as well as a number of missile tests and increased border activity.

Newsweek reported:

“Pyongyang’s military and defense sectors will ‘further accelerate war preparations’ in the face of ‘unprecedented anti-DPRK [North Korea] confrontation maneuvers of the U.S. and its vassal forces’, North Korea’s state media reported on Thursday.

Long-simmering tensions between North Korea and its southern neighbor South Korea, a firm U.S. ally, have been stoked throughout this year by a raft of North Korean missile tests and bellicose announcements. South Korea and Japan have expressed grave concerns about North Korea’s military activity, calling Pyongyang’s actions a severe threat to their national security and turning to the U.S. for support—something that has angered North Korea.”

Whether or not this has to do with technological help from the Russians, who reportedly bought 10 million North Korean artillery shells to use in Ukraine, the fact is that Kim is flexing his nuclear muscles in ever more threatening ways.

North Korea recently launched a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that is capable of reaching American territory.

North Korea launched its Hwasong-18 missile ‘to judge its readiness for a confrontation’ with the US.

“A spokesperson for North Korea’s Defense Ministry said on December 17 that Washington and Seoul ‘are going to finish the end of the year with a preview of a nuclear war’. Parte inferior do formulário

The ‘grave political and military situation’ on and around the Korean peninsula ‘has reached its limit’, the secretive country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, said in readouts published by Pyongyang on Thursday.”

The US increased military assets in the region, sending the USS Missouri nuclear-powered submarine.

“‘Clear is the intention of the U.S. which dispatched the nuclear-powered submarine Missouri to the Korean peninsula as soon as it hatched a dangerous plot for a nuclear war in Washington’, North Korea’s Defense Ministry said. This ‘critical situation’ was pushing Pyongyang towards ‘more offensive’ actions, it added.”

The U.S., Japan, and South Korea activated a ‘real-time data sharing mechanism’ to monitor North Korea’s missile activity.

“In late November, North Korea launched its first military reconnaissance satellite, which the North Korean leader heralded as a ‘new era of space power’. The United Nations slammed the launch as using banned ballistic missile technology.”

South Korea increased surveillance along the border, and suspended an agreement on border tensions, followed by Pyongyang fully scrapping the agreement.

