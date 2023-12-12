BREAKING: Jack Smith to Use Trump’s Phone Data at January 6 Trial in DC

Special Counsel Jack Smith will use Trump’s phone data at his January 6 trial in DC according to a new court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

In September Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

According to the court filing, Jack Smith will call in an expert to testify on Trump’s phone data and location on January 6, 2021.

The expert witness has reportedly “extracted and processed data” from Trump’s phones and “one other individual.”

“Expert 1 has knowledge, skill, experience, training, and education beyond the ordinary lay person regarding the interpretation and visual representation of geographic location data. The Government expects that Expert 1 will testify about his/her use of ArcGIS (Geographic Information Systems) software to create a map of the Google location history data produced in response to a search warrant,” Jack Smith’s prosecutor Molly Gaston wrote in the filing reviewed by this reporter.

“Specifically, Expert 1 plotted the location history data for Google accounts and devices associated with individuals who moved, on January 6, 2021, from an area at or near the Ellipse to an area encompassing the United States Capitol building. His/her testimony will describe and explain the resulting graphical representations of that data, and it will aid the jury in understanding the movements of individuals toward the Capitol area during and after the defendant’s speech at the Ellipse,” the federal prosecutor wrote.

The expert witness will also determine when and where Trump was when he used Twitter at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Expert 3 has knowledge, skill, experience, training, and education beyond the ordinary lay person regarding the analysis of cellular phone data, including the use of Twitter and other applications on cell phones. The Government expects that Expert 3 will testify that he/she: (1) extracted and processed data from the White House cell phones used by the defendant and one other individual (Individual 1); (2) reviewed and analyzed data on the defendant’s phone and on Individual 1’s phone, including analyzing images found on the phones and websites visited; (3) determined the usage of these phones throughout the post-election period, including on and around January 6, 2021; and (4) specifically identified the periods of time during which the defendant’s phone was unlocked and the Twitter application was open on January 6,” the prosecutor wrote.

Additionally, Jack Smith on Monday asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on Trump’s immunity claims.

On Monday, Jack Smith skipped over the appellate court and went straight to the US Supreme Court on Trump’s immunity claims:

QUESTION PRESENTED

Whether a former President is absolutely immune

from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in

office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted

before the criminal proceedings begin.

“This case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office,” Smith wrote in the Monday filing.