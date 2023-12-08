REVEALED: Banks Filed 6 Suspicious Activity Reports Flagging Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware Home Address

Senator Ron Johnson (WI) said Thursday evening that banks filed at least 6 suspicious activity reports (SARS) flagging Joe Biden’s home address.

“There’d be so much activity coming into his address, in this case, Hunter Biden’s businesses, that he obviously would have to be aware,” Johnson said of Joe Biden. “So, again, I just use the word obvious, It has been so obvious for so long, that Biden Inc. is a corrupt enterprise. And that this president is corrupt, that he is compromised,” Senator Johnson said Thursday night on Just The News, No Noise show.

According to Senate documents, SARS reported about $12 million in wires and transactions which used Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware address.

“We found six of the Treasury reports on Hunter Biden, listing his suspicious activities,” Johnson told Just The News. “The money flows in those reports are over $12 million. Now, there might be double counting in there, you just don’t really know exactly what the activity is. These reports are really meant to obviously raise awareness to prompt further investigation, which of course this Department of Justice, FBI, I don’t think did an honest job of doing.

“And he fully was aware of this, that he fully benefited from it. The members of his family benefited from all these these millions dollars flowing in from countries that are adversarial to America,” Johnson said.

Just The News reported:

Banks filed at least six reports concerning Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings that flagged President Joe Biden’s home address in Delaware and raised concerns about possible criminal activity involving money laundering or human trafficking, according to a U.S. Senator who investigated the first family’s finances for years. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the top Republican on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, told the Just the News, No Noise television show Thursday night that the Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) chronicled about $12 million in transactions over several years, some of which passed through Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home where he had allowed his son to stay. Johnson said Joe Biden would have almost certainly known his son was using his home as a business and banking address, if nothing else from postal mail arriving at the location. He added that House impeachment investigators have plenty of grounds to question Joe Biden’s complicity in his son’s foreign dealings. The House is set to vote on formally authorizing an impeachment inquiry next week.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer in September revealed Hunter Biden received two bank wires from China and Joe Biden was listed as the beneficiary address for both wire transfers.

“The first wire sent to Hunter Biden, dated July 26, 2019, was for $10,000 from an individual named Ms. Wang Xin. There is a Ms. Wang Xin listed on the website for BHR Partners. It is unclear if the wire came from that Wang Xin,” according to Fox News.

“The second wire transfer sent to Hunter Biden, dated August 2, 2019, was for $250,000 from Li Xiang Sheng—also known as Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR Partners—and Ms. Tan Ling. The committee is trying to identify Ling’s role,” Fox reported.

“I just subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Beijing in 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President,” House Oversight Chairman James Comer said on X.

“Joe Biden’s Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both money wires from China,” Comer added.

“Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does,” Comer said. “Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Bidens do with this Beijing money? Americans demand answers and deserve accountability.”

BREAKING I just subpoenaed & obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Beijing in 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President. Joe Biden’s Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both money wires from China. pic.twitter.com/jzRX2o1hB1 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 26, 2023

Earlier this week House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced he plans to hold a vote next week on a formal impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.