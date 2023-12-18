Revamped Minnesota State Flag Looks a Lot Like the Jubaland Somalian Flag for Some Strange Reason

In 2015 the radical left in Minnesota decided the state needed a new state flag. The old one depicted white farmers working in a field and an American Indian riding a horse with a spear. Apparently, white men working in a field in a farm state was too offensive for some reason.

This took place during a movement to remove the Confederate flag from public displays in southern states.

Several designs were submitted to depict the midwestern state and “land of 10,000 lakes.”

One popular submission includes green, white, and light blue stripes and a star with eight points.

The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission selected entry F1935 as the basis for the next state flag on December 15, 2023.



Modifications to the design will be discussed at the meeting on December 19th, this Tuesday.

The flag has a strange resemblance to the Jubaland flag from Somalia. Jubaland is a semi-autonomous region in Somalia.



Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the West. Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) is from Puntland. Minnesota just unveiled their new flag. I'm sure this is just a coincidence: pic.twitter.com/yayoteQoXE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 17, 2023

Tyler Zed says the flag commission is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the changes to the flag design. Evidently, this latest flag design is not final.

There is not a new official Minnesota State flag yet. The flag commission meets December 19th at 9am to discuss more changes to the design. Until the final design is out, stop indulging in fake news that is spreading. — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) December 18, 2023

Minnesota Compass reports a total of 86,610 Somali Americans reside in the state, the largest population in the country.