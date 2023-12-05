Resident of House that Exploded in Arlington Previously Made Bizarre Rants on LinkedIn

As Jordan Conradson at The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, a house exploded as officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at a home near Arlington, Virginia’s Bluemont neighborhood.

Arlington County police were sent to the residence after receiving a report someone was inside the home firing a flare gun.

After receiving a search warrant, the officers started to approach the residence, which resulted in the suspect inside the home firing off several rounds, which led to a massive explosion.

Police have yet to release details on the suspect in the case.

Still, local Arlington news outlet ARLnow has reported the residence of the address made bizarre posts on his LinkedIn account in the days leading up to the explosion.

ARLnow reported public records show a man named James Yoo is the house’s resident where police obtained a search warrant.

Leading up to the incident, Yoo posted paranoid statements on his LinkedIn account, including posting photos of his neighbors with captions claiming they were planning to kill him.

LOOK:

ARLINGTON EXPLOSION UPDATE: Suspected Resident of House Called the US “THE WORLD’S BIGGEST TERRORIST” — Accused his neighbors of being SPIES just 3 days ago James Yoo, whose status is currently unknown, has posted a LOT on his LinkedIn profile about his disdain for the… pic.twitter.com/8eH0hOjfZO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2023

Per Arlington Now:

Police have not yet released any information about the suspect in the case, but a social media account may provide some clues. A man named James Yoo, listed in public records as the resident of the address to which police were initially dispatched, has been repeatedly posting paranoid screeds on his Linkedin account. One post from three days ago rants against his neighbors in the adjoining duplex unit. Wilson — the neighbor who took the video of the explosion from his roof — described Yoo as a recluse and said he had aluminum foil covering the windows. After the home was listed for sale a couple of years ago, Yoo chased would-be buyers off with a knife, according to Wilson. Real estate records show the home was taken off the market on at the end of 2021.

posts from James Yoo LinkedIn account as well his YouTube channel. He believed his neighbours were conspiring to murder him on December 7 2023 which he said was anniversary of Pearl Harbour #Arlington pic.twitter.com/erioOq5Ahb — Richard B. Long (@richblong) December 5, 2023

This is a developing story…