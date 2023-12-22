Reporter Tayler Hansen: “90% Passengers Flying Out of Laredo, Texas are Illegal Aliens” Border Patrol Not Testing Migrants for Dangerous Infectious Diseases

Investigative Reporter Tayler Hansen was traveling out of the Laredo, Texas airport this morning.

Tayler noticed that 90% of the passengers flying out of Laredo are illegal aliens.

Tayler also discovered that the US Border Patrol are not testing the migrants for dangerous infectious diseases like Tuberculosis or COVID.

There are 10,000 illegal aliens entering the US each day – walking across the open border.

How is this not a national emergency?

Tayler Hansen: As I’m flying out of Laredo to DFW I noticed almost every person in the airport is an illegal migrant.

An American Air representative told me more illegal migrants fly out of this airport on a daily basis than Americans.

I asked a Border Patrol Agent who is checking documents if any of them are screened for Tuberculosis or COVID and he replied “Not that I’m aware of— At least not here anyways”

As I pulled up to the airport a migrant who is now on my flight was throwing up outside.

Is this not a huge safety risk? Why are these people not being screened before being flown into major American cities and why are major airlines helping facilitate this?