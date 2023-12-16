REPORT: Hunter Biden Has Told Friends He May Flee the Country if Trump Wins in 2024

Hunter Biden is apparently so worried about further prosecution and jail if Trump wins in 2024 that he has told friends he may flee the country if that happens.

Hunter has legitimate reasons to worry if conservatives retake control of the Department of Justice. After what has been done to Trump and his family, Republican voters are going to demand that balance be returned to our current two-tiered system.

If Hunter Biden was an average person without powerful political connections, he would likely already be in jail.

Politico reports:

‘He’s worried’: Hunter Biden’s legal woes take a heavy toll on his father Some days it’s with a text. On others, it’s a call, even just to leave a message. President Joe Biden reaches out to his son Hunter regularly to check on him. And increasingly, those messages have taken on a fresh sense of urgency. The younger Biden is facing new criminal charges and could soon be held in contempt of Congress after refusing to testify in a Republican-led hearing meant to impugn the reputations of both him and his father. Those closest to the president have grown more worried about the personal toll it is taking on the older man… Hunter Biden knows he is in the political crosshairs. In recent conversations with family friends, he has worried that he might have to flee the country if Trump were to be elected president again, according to two people who have spoken to him. He has also worried about the intense scrutiny that his family would face during the 2024 campaign — and went public in recent days with his own concerns about the toll on his father. “What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle — and so therefore destroying a presidency in that way,” Hunter Biden told the musician Moby in a podcast released last week.

What an ironic development.

Hunter and Joe are both starting to crack, no pun intended. Will this break them?